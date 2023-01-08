The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Tourist Left Outraged After Having to Pay to Use Toilet In The U.K.

Aussie Tourist Left Outraged After Having to Pay to Use Toilet In The U.K.

The Tiktoker who posts under the name @shearingshed was left perplexed to the point of contemplating public urination rather than pay the 30p to use the public restroom.

I’ve got to say; I’m with Shearer on this one all the way. The idea of monetising our basic human need to do a wee seems very off. I also think that you can’t really charge 30p and it covers everything. Surely it’s 15p to wee, 30p to poo and some sort of discount if you don’t wash your hands. 

Our Tiktok traveller was having none of it. “30p? No thanks, I’ll just urinate in the street. Thank you very much,” he exclaimed in his video as he was watched by a security guard.

Oh, that’s right, these toilets have armed security guards. They may not be armed but for the sake of how outrageous this all is, let’s pretend they’re armed and there’s at least one at each stall and soap dispenser. 

While it’s fairly commonplace in the U.K., it’ll shock any Aussie who’s used to being afforded the luxury of being able to relieve themselves in a public restroom free of charge. 

And indeed, Shearer being quite willing to risk a UTI rather than hand over thirty pence shows just how alien a concept the whole thing is. 

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men
NEXT STORY

Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

    Study Finds Drinking Energy Drinks Causes Hair Loss In Men

    A new study from Tsinghua University in Beijing has found that those who drink large quantities of energy drinks, are at greater risk of suffering from male pattern hair loss.
    Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

    Mum Defends Her Baby’s Unique Name, Saying She Won’t Change It

    A woman has gone viral on TikTok for defending her baby’s name in a six-second video that has been viewed more than one million times.
    Dyson's New Air Purifying Headphones Are Actually Real And About To Go On Sale

    Dyson's New Air Purifying Headphones Are Actually Real And About To Go On Sale

    Dyson has a new product called 'The Dyson Zone', and it's weird.
    Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

    Mum Shares Little-Known Pregnancy Side Effect That Saw Her Teeth Rot

    A mum on TikTok has shared her little-known side effect of pregnancy after her teeth started decaying.
    Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

    Novak Djokovic Set To Arrive In Melbourne For The Australian Open A Year After Being Deported

    Novak Djokovic will return to Melbourne for the Australian Open, a year after his visa was cancelled and the 21-time Grand Slam winner was deported.