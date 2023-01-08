Aussie Tourist Left Outraged After Having to Pay to Use Toilet In The U.K.

I’ve got to say; I’m with Shearer on this one all the way. The idea of monetising our basic human need to do a wee seems very off. I also think that you can’t really charge 30p and it covers everything. Surely it’s 15p to wee, 30p to poo and some sort of discount if you don’t wash your hands.

Our Tiktok traveller was having none of it. “30p? No thanks, I’ll just urinate in the street. Thank you very much,” he exclaimed in his video as he was watched by a security guard.

Oh, that’s right, these toilets have armed security guards. They may not be armed but for the sake of how outrageous this all is, let’s pretend they’re armed and there’s at least one at each stall and soap dispenser.

While it’s fairly commonplace in the U.K., it’ll shock any Aussie who’s used to being afforded the luxury of being able to relieve themselves in a public restroom free of charge.

And indeed, Shearer being quite willing to risk a UTI rather than hand over thirty pence shows just how alien a concept the whole thing is.