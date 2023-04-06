The Project

Aussie TikToker Learns American Words, And It's Really Left The U.S. Confused

If French is the language of love, then Australian is the language of laziness.

Kira LeMarshall posted a video to TikTok where she and her American bestie went round for round comparing slang words to the amusement and bewilderment of each other and their viewers.

As an English-born Australian permanent resident, I can tell you that Aussie slang is baffling at the best of times, regardless of where you come from.

The first time someone told me flip flops are called thongs here, I almost had a nosebleed. Sorry, a bloody nose.

And Kira may actually have her Aussie passport revoked after some of her own little linguistic slip-ups within the video, such as calling a petrol station and petrol station and not a servo, as her fellow Aussies were quick to correct her on.

Many agreed, however, that fairy floss is a far superior name to candy floss, while personally, I would much prefer that we start referring to budgie smugglers as banana hammocks.

The one thing she didn't mention in her video that I'd love to have seen a reaction to, is arvo instead of the afternoon. And the use of the letter "o" in place of the second half of a lot of words. Journo, servo, ambo.

If French is the language of love, then Australian is the language of laziness. And we love you for it.

@kiralemarshall Wait you guys don’t call it a Zebra crossing? 🦓 #australiavsamerica #slang #australianslang #travel #solotravel #greenscreen ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
