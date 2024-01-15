The Project

Aussie Tennis Player Says Australian Open Is 'Wokest Tournament' Over New Crowd Rules

Australian Tennis player Jordan Thompson has said the Australian Open is the ‘wokest tournament’ ever over a new rule that allows crowd members to enter the arena between games.

The rule, which is new for this year's tournaments, gives fans more freedom to enter the arena during the short break between games.

However, as fans walked into the court on Monday, Thompson said, “This is the worst tournament ever.”

He defended his comments after the game, saying, “How many years which we have been playing tennis, and then all of a sudden they spring on us that they can come in between not even a sit-down. So it just disrupts everyone’s rhythm.’

“I mean, if someone is walking at the back and you are throwing the ball toss up, it’s impossible to see it because you have a person behind it.”

Thompson made it the second round following his outburst, beating Aleksandar Vukic 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. He will next play against Stefanos Tsitsipas next.

Experts Reveal Why Cutting Out Your Ex Is Good For Your Brain

