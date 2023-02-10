Aussie Telcos Block Nearly 90 Million Spam Texts Over Seven Months

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has discovered that a messaging-based platform, Modica, has allowed customers to send SMS using text-based sender identification, including names, without performing sufficient checks to guarantee they weren’t being used to perpetrate scams.

Last July, ACMA established a new set of rules that required telecommunication companies to identify, trace and block SMS scams.

Modica is the first telco to have breached these rules.

Since the rules have been enforced, nearly 90 million potential scam messages have been blocked.

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said the rules were put in place to decrease the number of scams that allow users to send messages posing as government agencies, financial institutions, road toll companies and delivery services.

O’Loughlin said, “this is a widely used trick used by scammers to gain consumer trust.”

“Sender IDs generally display as a name on mobile phones and impersonating well-known brands allows the texts to slip into legitimate message streams from the brands.”

According to the investigation, ACMA found that Modica did not have sufficient processes in place to ensure that every customer provides evidence to confirm their IDs.

“While we did not find evidence any scammers had the vulnerability created by Modica, its failure to have adequate processes in place put people at risk of receiving SMS scams,” O’Loughlin added.

“It is vitally important that all Australian telcos have processes in place to ensure their customers sending this type of SMS are who they say they are.”

“Uniform action is required across the sector as our experience has shown scammers will target the weakest link in telco systems to reach Australians.”