Aussie Teen Shares Perfectly-Timed Google Maps Prank

In November, Heath Slater posted a video of himself playing dead on his driveway while a Google Maps car drove past.

As the Google Maps whizzed past, Slater lay on the ground, hoping to be captured.

The video, which has been viewed more than 60 million times, promised to update his followers if his prank made it to Google Maps.

On Wednesday, Slater revealed he has been successful.

Google Street View only updates its images every few years, so his image, which was labelled “legendary” by some commenters, will be on show for awhile.

“Letssssss gooooooooo people gonna be talking about this in five-plus years,” said another person.

However, some weren’t as impressed, saying they “would be so scared if I saw that”.