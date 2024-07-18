Aussie Stars Score Emmy Nominations

Watts has been nominated for her performance as Babe Paley in Feud: Capote v The Swans, while Debicki has been given the nod for her depiction of Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown.

The Bear has earned a record 23 Emmy nominations, the most of any nominee in the comedy category.

The FX network show will also be competing for best comedy, which is won last year, whole acting nominees include stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, two previous winners, who will compete for best comedy actor and actress.

Other comedy nominees included Abbott Elementary, set in an underfunded Philadelphia school, and Hacks, about a septuagenarian comedienne and a millennial writer.

Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the story of a bartender stalked by a customer, was nominated for best-limited series, one of its 11 nods.

Creator and star Richard Gadd has said the tale reflects a true story, although a defamation lawsuit argues its portrayal of the stalker is exaggerated.

Winners of the Emmys, the highest honours in US television, will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony broadcast live on Walt Disney's ABC on September 15.

The last Emmys were held just six months ago, in January, when strikes by Hollywood writers and actors prompted a delay in last year's ceremony.