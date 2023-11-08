The Project

Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

An Aussie woman has sparked debate after calling people out on the way they eat two-minute noodles.

TikToker @abbey_ohagan posted a video of her making two-minute noodles.

"I just follow the instructions on the packet," she said, while putting in all the spices and adding boiling water.

O'Hagan then said she eats the noodles while leaving the water in, saying those who pour the water out are "Borderline psychopathic".

"But so many people drain all of the water out - which is borderline psychopathic. The water is all the goodness, it's the best part," she said.

"Some people also put in all of the seasoning after, and don't have that beautiful, brothy water!"

While some agreed with her, adding" the broth is literally the best part", others had different ways of preparing their noodles.

"Drain water then add flavours, it hits different," one person said.

"Flavour is stronger, not watered down."

"I put the seasoning in before I put the water in, then I let it sit for a bit, and drain the water out because I don't like my noodles being soggy," another added.

Image: TikTok/@abbey_ohagan/Getty

