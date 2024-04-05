Aussie Singer Shares "Brutal" Record Label Rejection

Kaia posted footage of the zoom meeting where she performed 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' and 'A Change Is Gonna Come' for a label executive.

Kaia said she posted the video because she wanted to "reflect and share this interview", and although it didn't end in a partnership, "each rejection is just another step closer to where I'm meant to be".

During the meeting, Kaia only performed a few bars of each song before being stopped by the label executive, who told her "the market is completely oversaturated with a lot of singers who are just like you," and there was "really nothing special there".

Kaia's 186 thousand followers were quick to comfort and encourage her after the brutal rejection, one saying, "Your voice is amazing, girl! Never doubt your talent", and another complimenting ", I think you sounded incredible - keep up the fab work ".

The comment section wasn't without its critics, with one person agreeing with the label executive, saying, "You do have a nice voice. But she has a point. Lots of artists sound the same these days".

Another questioned whether she could have chosen different songs to audition with, saying "They've probably heard other people sing those songs a thousand times before. Maybe?"