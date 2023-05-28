The Project

Aussie Sam Kerr Scores Twice As Chelsea Secure Fourth-Straight WSL Title

Star Aussie striker Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Reading to win their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title.

Kerr, back-to-back Footballer of the Year in England, ensured Chelsea completed a league and FA Cup double on Saturday – the last day of the season – while condemning their hosts to relegation.

The Blues finished on 58 points from 22 games, two ahead of runners-up Manchester United, who beat Liverpool 1-0, and 11 ahead of Arsenal, who finish third in the final Champions League spot.

Reading finished bottom of the 12-team league and are relegated to the second-tier Championship.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Guro Reiten crossed for Kerr to steal a march on her defender and head home. Reiten netted the second in the 42nd minute.

Kerr, 29, scored again in the 88th minute to complete the victory and add the WSL to the FA Cup they won on penalties against Manchester United on May 14.

The Australian international managed only 12 WSL goals this season compared with last year's Golden Boot tally of 20, but she has invariably scored when it mattered.

Her goal proved to be the difference in the crucial 1-0 win over Manchester United in March, and she scored an 86-minute winner against Liverpool earlier this month.

Needing a win to have any hope of winning their first title, Manchester United travelled to Prenton Park to face Liverpool hoping for a favour from Reading, but as news of Chelsea's first-half goals filtered through, the travelling support fell silent.

Substitute Lucia Garcia scored the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute for United, who have the consolation of a first qualification for Europe.

Aston Villa's Rachel Daly finished the season as top scorer on 22 goals, netting the opener against Arsenal as Villa closed out the season with a 2-0 win.

After spending most of the season struggling, Leicester City completed a strong finish by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 to finish in 10th spot, ahead of the Seagulls on goal difference.

Manchester City had a disappointing season as they missed out on Europe but finished with a 3-2 win over Everton, while Bethany England scored again as Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 away at West Ham United.

With AAP. 

