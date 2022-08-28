Aussie Sam Campbell Wins Best Comedy Show At Edinburgh Fringe

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival comedy awards are like the Oscars for comedians, but less sophisticated or tedious.

This year our very own, Sam Campbell took out top gong, for his precisely titled hour of unique stand-up ‘Comedy Show’, with the judges announcing it as their best comedy show winner.

He accepted the award, which comes with a £10,000 prize, wearing a t-shirt of fellow comedian, Aaron Chen.

The show was performed at Monkey Barrel Comedy for the second half of the festival to sell-out crowds at 12:05am. Which gives you an indication of how funny the show is… anyone can make people laugh at 8pm!

Upon accepting the award, Campbell joked “I deserve the award and I was expecting it” before adding,

“No. It was a big surprise. It’s insane.”

Campbell is the fifth Australian winner of hopefully more.

This cements his as a multiple award-winning comedian having previously won Most Outstanding Show at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, three years after winning Best Newcomer there.

The comedian said he was going to use the prize money “to be taller”. Not sure if that one’s a gag or not.