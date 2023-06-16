The Project

Aussie Reveals How A 20C Coin You Have In Your Pocket Could Be Worth $4,000

A Perth TikTok star and avid coin collector has revealed a tiny detail on a rare 20c coin that could mean it’s worth up to $4,000.

Joel Kandiah, whose video has already gained over 46,000 views, has urged Aussies to ‘empty out (their) coin jars) and check for the social coins.

According to Kandia, who goes by @thehistoryofmoney, the coin could be worth between $250 and $4,000, which is 20,000 times its normal value.

“Find a 20c coin from 1966 and turn it over to the tails side,” Mr Kandiah said.

“Look at the bottom of the number two – at the top of the base, if it’s wavy, you’re gonna be in the money.''

Almost half of the coins made in 1966, were actually made in London, and one of the tail dies used was damaged and then touched up, which created the distinctive wave pattern.

Rue Mupedzi has made history; for the first time in MasterChef Australia history, a contestant's BBQ sauce will be sold in Coles across Australia.
