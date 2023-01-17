Aussie Pub Under Fire After Docking Workers Pay $300 For Using His Phone On Shift

An Aussie pub worker shared on social media that he lost almost $300 after being caught on his phone during a public holiday shift.

“I work in hospitality, and I have been deducted five hours of pay for mobile phone use. I single-handedly worked at the place from open to close. I did use my phone when there are no customers. Is this legal?”

He shared his payslip to Reddit.com, showing his wages were “deducted for over five hours on mobile phone during shift (unauthorised)”.

The post has attracted over 1000 comments from people, many of which claimed it was “illegal” to dock someone’s pay on such grounds.

“I’m a senior payroll officer. That deduction is 100 per cent illegal. Contact the Fair Work Ombudsman,” one person said.

A representative of the business stated to News Corp that he was warned of his phone use as opposed to it being a single incident.

“I warned him, ‘If you keep doing this, I’m not going to pay you for the hours you’re on the phone and doing personal things,’” he said.