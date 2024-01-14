The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Princess Mary Set To Become Queen Of Denmark Today

Aussie Princess Mary Set To Become Queen Of Denmark Today

An apprenticeship spanning more than two decades comes to an end for Hobart-born Mary Donaldson when she becomes Queen of Denmar

The path to her succession to the throne on Sunday alongside husband Crown Prince Frederik can be traced to the couple's introduction at a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics.

He will become King Frederik X of Denmark, two weeks after his mother - 83-year-old Queen Margrethe - announced she would be the first Danish royal to abdicate in some 900 years.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to brave Copenhagen's 3C forecast temperature to catch a glimpse of the new monarchs.

In Australia, there are events planned at Sydney's Slip Inn where the two first met, and in Mary's home state of Tasmania, where landmarks will be lit in recognition of the popular royal.

The Danish royal succession is set to be a low-key affair, with the main event occurring about 1am (AEDT) when most Australians will be sleeping.

Frederik becomes Denmark’s head of state, Mary will be Queen and their eldest son 18-year-old Christian the Crown Prince, the moment Margrethe signs abdication papers at a state council meeting inside Christiansborg Palace, home to the Danish parliament.

King Frederik, 55, is scheduled to make his first public appearance on a balcony alongside the Danish prime minister who will formally proclaim him as the country’s new regent. The public hope to also see Mary appear on the balcony.

Mary's Hobart-based sister, Jane Stephens, has travelled to Copenhagen.

The royal couple will ride home to their residence at Amalienborg Palace in an 1891 black-lacquered mahogany horse-drawn coach, while across the harbour military personnel will fire cannons in a three-by-27-shot honorary salute.

There will be more celebratory explosions later as Copenhagen’s famed Tivoli Gardens amusement park hosts a fireworks extravaganza – the biggest in its 180-year history.

Across town, Aussie expats on the Australian Embassy’s email database known affectionately as the ‘‘Vegemite List’’ will be joining Ambassador Kerin Ayyalaraju for a soiree to toast Mary’s promotion.

The royal couple married in May 2004 and have four children.

With AAP.

Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"
NEXT STORY

Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

    Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

    A Florida school district has pulled 1,600 books for review for mention of "sexual conduct", including dictionaries and encyclopaedias.
    Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

    Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

    A new trend at Aussie beaches will come in handy the next time you forget your kid's bucket and spade, with toy libraries popping up on local beaches.
    Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

    Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

    With the rising cost of living, many coffee lovers wonder why their beloved iced beverages are much more expensive than their hot counterparts.
    Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

    Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

    A 2-year-old pug cross named Ham put her owner into a hairy situation after she ate 60 hair ties, but somehow survived.
    Houses Set On Fire As Lava Engulfs Icelandic Town

    Houses Set On Fire As Lava Engulfs Icelandic Town

    Lava has encroached on the Icelandic town of Grindavík, setting houses alight.