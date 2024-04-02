Aussie Passengers Stranded In Africa Because They Were Late For Cruise

The Norwegian Cruise Lines ship had been docked on the island of São Tomé and Príncipe, which has a population of 220,000 people off the west coast of Africa in the Gulf of Guinea.

The eight cruise passengers had not planned the tour through the cruise line. This private tour allegedly did not get back to the ship in time.

The passengers, including a person with paraplegia, a pregnant woman and a man with a heart condition, are racing across the continent to try to reboard.

They made it to The Gambia only to learn they could not reboard the ship due to low tide. At the time of writing, they are now trying to reboard the ship in Senegal.

Cruise ship lawyer Spencer Aonfeld took to TikTok to share that it is a huge risk to book a day trip that’s not through the cruise.

“Eight passengers were left behind when their cruise ship left them because they were delayed in an excursion apparently conducted without buying it directly through Norwegian,” Aonfeld said in the video.

“These passengers include elderly passengers, one apparently a paraplegic, one has a heart condition, they don't have their medication, money, passports, cell phones and other things — they’re just left behind.

“That unfortunately, according to Norwegian and me, is one of the consequences you pay when you buy your excursions from someone other than the cruise line.

“Now they’re left there having to come up with the means to travel back to the next port or home and forfeit the remaining portion of their cruise. Imagine trying to do that in Africa without a passport, money or medication — we wish them the very best.”

Norwegian Cruise Lines released a statement explaining that it was “in communication with the guests” and was providing them with “additional information.”

They added that the guests had disembarked the vessel to go on a “private tour” when they “missed the last tender back to the vessel.”

“When the guests did not return to the vessel at the all aboard time, their passports were delivered to the local port agents to retrieve when they returned to the port.

“While this is a very unfortunate situation, guests are responsible for ensuring they return to the ship at the published time, which is communicated broadly over the ship’s intercom, in the daily communication and posted just before exiting the vessel.”

The company added that it was “working closely with the local authorities” on getting the guests to re-join the ship, including sorting any visas that may be needed.

“Guests are responsible for any necessary travel costs to re-join the ship at the next available port of call.”