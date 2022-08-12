The Project

Aussie Parents Warned Of New Scams On The Rise With “Hi Mum” Scams Surging In Australia

Australian parents are being targeted by cash-seeking scammers impersonating their children as part of an emerging text messaging scam, with at least 25 Australians victim to the scam so far.

At least 25 people in Australia have been swindled by a phone scam known as "Hi Mum". The scam operates by telling a parent this new number is their child’s new number, and to save it to their phone.

Once the trust is built, the scammers can then attempt to swindle the parents.

Believed to have originated in Europe, it begins with a WhatsApp or text message along the lines of "Hi Mum, I've changed provider/lost/broken my phone - I'm temporarily using this number for now".

The scammer impersonates their child and will begin making requests for money for some kind of emergency, including to purchase a new phone or pay an urgent bill, explaining they are locked out of their online banking account.

It appears most of the "Hi Mum" scammers are based overseas and don't know their Australian victims, whose collective losses are estimated to be beyond $2 million.

Cybercrime Squad Detective Sergeant John Cheyne states if you are concerned you have been approached by one of the scammers, attempt to contact them to validate their identity.

"Give the number a call and ask them to prove who they say they are, or call the original number you have saved in your contacts for the person. Alternatively, you could ask them to send a voice note to verify who they are," he said.

