Aussie Parents Separated From Their Children Due To Japanese Law

Parents and families have been cut off from seeing, knowing and holding their children, with Australian kids being abducted by their Japanese parents, and it’s all completely legal.

Currently, under Japanese laws, there’s no such thing as joint custody, meaning just one parent is given total control over the children.

They can cut them off from the other parent.

Japanese courts usually give “custody to the parent that has taken care of the child most recently”.

This has triggered a race to snatch the child and disappear when relationships sour.

Since 2004, at least 82 Australian children have been taken by their Japanese parents.

Under international pressure, Japan’s justice ministry has this week announced it will consider introducing joint custody.

Despite this, families are still sceptical.

The Australian Embassy has started sending letters directly to abducted children in Japan, written in both English and Japanese.

The letters are advising them about their right to apply for an Australian passport once they turn 18.

Catherine Henderson testified in court on Friday, suing the Japanese government, but lost her battle.

Catherine joined The Project to speak about her personal story.

“I think that I’m not going to be able to reconnect with my children until they’re living apart from their father.”

“I think they know that it would displease him if they were to spend any time with me, so they’re unable to do that right now.”

“My understanding is that it’s very, very old fashioned and outdated laws combined with conflict avoidance.”

“That’s the conclusion that I’ve come to.”