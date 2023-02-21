Aussie Outraged After Claiming To Pay $12 For A Small Bowl Of Chips, And $2 for Sauce

A Brisbane local has taken to Reddit to share their experience at a local pub after claiming to have paid $12 for a “tiny” bowl of chips.

To make things worse, they even had to fork out $2 for a little paper cup of sauce.

“What $12 chips looks like at Felons,” user u/retailstaffparking captioned the photo.

Many in the comments were quick to support the original poster, making fun of the pub’s expensive food and drink.

“Yep, I've also been stung with this,” one user explained. “S*** beer and overpriced food. At least it's in a nice spot.”

“Ordered one for the table to share, did not expect such a small portion. Should have just ordered another beer,” another joked.

“I know it's annoying - but stop buying. If people will pay these prices, they will charge those prices. The price will be what the market will bear,” a commenter explained.

Some may think that the hefty price was due to inflation and the potato shortage we currently face in the country. But, one commenter was quick to explain that the pub has always had high prices.

“Before anyone cries inflation, I went before covid and got two schooners and fish and chips for $90. I paid it because I had promised my out-of-town friend a lunch there, but Jesus Christ. Never again,” they explained.