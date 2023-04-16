Aussie Olympians Outrage Over New Rule For Paris 2024, Which Will Them See Sent Home Early

The AOC believe there is enough evidence to prove that the decision will benefit the health and performances of the teams, but former Olympians are not happy about the decision.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Aussies were much quieter due to the ongoing pandemic, and it led to an improved performance, which the AOC thinks is due to there being less socialising.

Cate Campbell, one of Australia’s all-time great swimmers and Chair of the Olympic Committee's Athlete Commission told The Project the decision had been made with the performance of everyone in mind.

"My position, and the position we took to the AOC, was that it's a performance-first environment in the Olympic Village, and the best way to ensure that an athlete has a good experience at an Olympic Games, is to ensure that they have every thing they need to have a really good performance," she said.

"And unfortunately for some athletes, they may feel that leaving the Village 48 hours after their events have finished may be impacting on their experience, but we're here to tell you that it's actually going to enhance people's performance which, I think that everyone can agree, that once you've done well, you tend to be pretty happy."