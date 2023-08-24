Aussie Nina Kennedy Shares Pole Vault Gold At World Athletics Championships

In a gruelling and dramatic final that lasted more than two and a half hours, Kennedy and Moon could not be separated.

Kennedy beat her own Australia record twice with a first-time clearance at 4.85m and a gutsy last attempt at 4.90m.

In both instances, Moon responded with her own successful attempts.

Kennedy and Moon then had three attempts at 4.95m that proved to be unsuccessful.

With all the other competitors in the final eliminated, the result could have gone to a jump-off to decide a single winner.

But when Kennedy offered Moon the opportunity to share the gold medal, Moon quickly took up the offer.

The pair embraced, and a magic sporting moment took place.

"We were out there for such a long time; we were pushing each other to the absolute limit," said Kennedy.

"Katie is the world champion; she is the Olympic gold medallist. I didn't think she would want to share it, and I thought we might need to keep jumping."

"But I kind of looked at her and said, 'Hey girl, you maybe wanna share this?' and the relief, you could see it on her face, and you could see it on my face, and it was mutual."

"It's absolutely incredible to share a gold medal with Katie Moon; we have been friends for so long."

Kennedy's triumph was Australia's second medal in the championships.

It comes just three days after Jemima Montag took silver in the women's 20km walk.