Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.

The Wiggles will be making history yet again, and it seems they are unstoppable.

Aussie skivvy legends will grace the cover of the Australia/ New Zealand Rolling Stone magazine for the first time in September, sans skivvies - I know, shock horror!

2021 and 2022 have seen The Wiggles cement themselves firmly in Australian nostalgia, with some huge milestones ticked off their bucket list.

What was intended as an OG Wiggles reunion tour turned into a Wiggles Triple J ‘Like A Version’ cover of Tame Impala’s Elephant that went viral, making its way to Triple J’s hottest 100 number one spot.

Catapulting off the viral phenomena, they launched an Australia-wide over 18s tour with the current Wiggles. They performed on stage with fellow Aussie icon The Kid Laroi and Falls Festival following Lil Nas X.

But back to the Rolling Stones, what can we expect from the September issue?

For the cover story, The Wiggles allowed Rolling Stone magazine exclusive backstage access to their recent Australian arena tour and their Hot Potato Studios in Sydney.

“Just like Rolling Stone, The Wiggles have stood the test of time,” said Rolling Stone AU/NZ print editor Jake Challenor.

“Here is a band that, for three decades, has entertained and inspired future generations.”

Making the issue even more historical, current Yellow Wiggle, Tsehay Hawkins, will be the youngest person to feature on the cover of The Rolling Stones Australia/New Zealand.

