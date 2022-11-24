Aussie National Treasure Bluey Stars In U.S. Thanksgiving Parade

The annual tradition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade., which dates back nearly a century, took place again this year.

Streets were packed as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square.

Amid all of the balloons was our very own Bluey, who has continued to be a popular export overseas.

Children balanced atop metal barricades and hung from scaffolding to watch the balloons amid mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze. Bluey's balloon towered as tall as a four-storey building and stretched as wide as seven taxi cabs.

This year's parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.