Aussie Music Legend John Farnham Back In Hospital For A Respiratory Infection

John Farnham has been admitted to hospital for a respiratory infection.

This comes seven months after he had surgery for his mouth cancer.

Farnham’s family said he is being treated for the respiratory confection, “but he is comfortable and receiving the best care.”

“Joh continues his recovery following last year’s successful surgery. He’s always been a strong and determined person with everything he’s ever done, and we are all so very proud of him,” wife Jill Farnham said.

“He is responding well to the specialist care he’s receiving.

“The family would like to reiterate their appreciation for all the medical staff that have attended to John over the past six months and for all the kind messages that have been received from across Australia and the world.”

Farnham was diagnosed with mouth cancer last year and had a 12-hour surgery to remove the tumour.

