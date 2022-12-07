The Project

Aussie Mum Slammed For Making Healthy Fairy Bread With Vegetables

This healthy fairy bread hack has been blasted as being “Un-Australian", but is it really that bad?

An Aussie mum has come into the firing line after creating a healthy alternative to fairy bread.  

  

  

Sydney cook Fatimah Omran posted the now-viral video where she put her own twist on the Australian culinary classic for her daughter's birthday.  

  

  

Instead of using sprinkles, Omran substituted vegetables coloured with food dye.  

  

  

The healthy version consists of shredded red cabbage, coconut, turmeric, and beetroot and is then left to dry to create healthy sprinkles.  

  

  

The creation has been viewed more than three million times, with thousands in the comments sharing their opinions on the creation.  

  

  

Many slammed the mum, arguing that there's no need to mess with what's already perfect.  

  

  

"LOOK, I appreciate your creativity and dedication, buuuuuut ya just can't do that to our beloved fairy bread!" one user said.  

  

  

"That's not fairy bread. That's disappointed confetti butter with a side of toast," another joked.  

  

  

A third said: "For goodness sake, Fatima, just give her the fairy bread".  

  

  

There were some, however, who were open to the idea of a healthy alternative.  

  

  

"This is a good alternative, especially for kids who are affected by food colourings and preservatives," posted a user.  

  

  

"Would definitely give this a go! Thank you for sharing" wrote another.  

  

  

Would you try healthy fairy bread?  

