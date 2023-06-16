The Project

Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

It is not uncommon to have engaged couples ask for money in lieu of gifts on their big day. But one mum has sparked a debate, asking if it was okay to ask for money instead of presents for her 5-year-old’s birthday.

A mum took to the Sydney Mums Facebook Group to ask the awkward question.

“My four-year-old is turning five soon, and we are planning a birthday party for her. Is it okay to mention in the invite that we would prefer cash contributions rather than gifts?” the mum asked.

She explained storage is a bit of a luxury in a two-bedroom unit and does not really have the space to house more toys.

“The intention is to have a compilation and then get her to go shopping for her a gift of her choice. We just live in a two-bedroom unit, so we don’t really have space for a huge amount of toys.”

Many commenters thought that it would be rude to ask for money instead of presents.

“I personally think it’s a little rude, and if you ask for cash, then it could make people uncomfortable,” one woman wrote.

“This is awkward, especially if it’s a daycare/school friend that you don’t know well. What’s acceptable? Also, I think part of the joy at their age is opening up the gifts and it being a surprise,” one person wrote.

“It’s rude unless you specify a low amount they should give,” another suggested.

However, there were a few people that actually agreed with the mum but suggested tactful ways to go about asking.

“We were invited to a party that said ‘no boxed gifts’. Everyone gave a gift card or cash,” another said.

“Definitely just put some specificity around the dollar amount, like $5-$10 or something and say it’s going towards buying her a gift,” another wrote.

“We asked for cash instead of a gift for our daughter and have used this money on her swimming/dance classes instead. We were moving and expecting a baby, so the ‘stuff’ would not have been appreciated,” another shared.

“We set a strictly no plastic rule, and it’s worked out great. Any gifts we received were books/puzzles, and we kept half of them to open for Christmas. Kids don’t need a pile of trashy gifts, but I also don’t think they need cash,” another said.

“I don’t see anything wrong with asking for cash instead of gifts. Makes it easier for the parents to gift the child!”

