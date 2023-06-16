Aussie Mum Divides The Internet Asking If It’s Okay To Ask For Money Instead Of Presents For Her Daughter’s 5th Birthday.

A mum took to the Sydney Mums Facebook Group to ask the awkward question.

“My four-year-old is turning five soon, and we are planning a birthday party for her. Is it okay to mention in the invite that we would prefer cash contributions rather than gifts?” the mum asked.

She explained storage is a bit of a luxury in a two-bedroom unit and does not really have the space to house more toys.

“The intention is to have a compilation and then get her to go shopping for her a gift of her choice. We just live in a two-bedroom unit, so we don’t really have space for a huge amount of toys.”

Many commenters thought that it would be rude to ask for money instead of presents.

“I personally think it’s a little rude, and if you ask for cash, then it could make people uncomfortable,” one woman wrote.

“This is awkward, especially if it’s a daycare/school friend that you don’t know well. What’s acceptable? Also, I think part of the joy at their age is opening up the gifts and it being a surprise,” one person wrote.

“It’s rude unless you specify a low amount they should give,” another suggested.

However, there were a few people that actually agreed with the mum but suggested tactful ways to go about asking.

“We were invited to a party that said ‘no boxed gifts’. Everyone gave a gift card or cash,” another said.

“Definitely just put some specificity around the dollar amount, like $5-$10 or something and say it’s going towards buying her a gift,” another wrote.

“We asked for cash instead of a gift for our daughter and have used this money on her swimming/dance classes instead. We were moving and expecting a baby, so the ‘stuff’ would not have been appreciated,” another shared.

“We set a strictly no plastic rule, and it’s worked out great. Any gifts we received were books/puzzles, and we kept half of them to open for Christmas. Kids don’t need a pile of trashy gifts, but I also don’t think they need cash,” another said.

“I don’t see anything wrong with asking for cash instead of gifts. Makes it easier for the parents to gift the child!”