Aussie Mum Causes Controversy After Admitting She Dumps Rubbish In Her Neighbour’s Bin At Night

Brooke Bliss said on TikTok that with a family of five, her general waste bins fill up quite quickly and are only emptied once a fortnight.

Brooke, who lives in Port Macquarie, said she will often “wait till the dark of night and put some bin bags in other neighbours' bins”.

The mum of three explained that she does “wait till it’s nighttime”, adding that “I don’t wait really late but it's pretty dark outside.”

Many commenters pointed out that Brooke could easily organise another general waste bin, with some councils even offering the extra bin free of charge for households using disposable nappies.

Some said that once the bins are on the road the night before pick up they are “fair game”, but sneaking rubbish throughout the fortnight is a different story.

A Port Macquarie Hastings Council spokesperson told news.com.au that it “discourages” the practice unless there is a prior agreement between neighbours.

“Some residents have neighbourly arrangements to use each other’s bins which is up to residents to agree on. Unless there is an arrangement in place, council discourages this activity,” they said.