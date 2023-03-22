The Project

Aussie Mum Attempts To Recreate Bluey Mudcake Hack And Fails Miserably

Spot the difference.

Recreating TikTok hacks might look easy at first, but for most of us, it all goes horribly wrong.

One Aussie mum decided she'd have a crack at Tegan' Tigga' Maccormack's viral Bluey Woolworths mud cake hack.

The social media star transformed a $5.74 Woolies mud cake into a Bluey cake and has been viewed over eight million times.

But when the Aussie mum attempted to recreate the cake, it all went horribly wrong.

"Enjoy this absolute abomination," the mum wrote on the p4opular Facebook group Woolworths/Coles Mud Cake Hacks.

"It looked easy on TikTok."

The accompanying photo shared shows just how far off she was.

Those in the Facebook group were left in stitches over the mum's effort.

"The two sticks just did it for me," one wrote.

"This is the honesty I needed in my life. It's very cute despite not being like the picture," another said.

A third wrote: "OMG, I genuinely love it ! It made me smile; thank you for sharing".

