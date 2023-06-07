Aussie Mum Angers In-Laws With Rules About Visiting Her Newborn

Nikki Jurcutz, a first-aid educator and founder of Tiny Hearts, sent the list of rules to her friends and family ahead of the birth of her baby.

Sharing the rules on her TikTok, Jurcutz said they were to "keep our littles ones safe".

"No kissing baby please", the list begins.

"If your (sic) sick, stay away.

"Please don't show up unannounced.

"Wash your hands before holding her.

"Give me my baby back if she's crying."

But Jurcutz was left shocked by the reaction of her mother-in-law, who disagreed with the rules.

My son's wife sent us your post and 'rules'," the message Jurcutz shared said.

"You should be ashamed for spreading information like that to keep us from connecting with our granddaughter!!!

"You've made them worried, and for what?!

"You or anyone won't stop me kissing her!

Speaking to Yahoo News, Jurcutz defended Hercules, saying that "babies are vulnerable".

"Babies have very little immunity, which means they can get sick easily and can't fight the infection, so even viruses like common colds can become very serious for babies. An innocent kiss can be deadly for babies."

Image: Nikki Jurcutz/TikTok