Aussie Mum Angers In-Laws With Rules About Visiting Her Newborn

An Aussie mum has angered her in-laws after setting rules about visiting her newborn.

Nikki Jurcutz, a first-aid educator and founder of Tiny Hearts, sent the list of rules to her friends and family ahead of the birth of her baby.

Sharing the rules on her TikTok, Jurcutz said they were to "keep our littles ones safe".

"No kissing baby please", the list begins.

"If your (sic) sick, stay away.

"Please don't show up unannounced.

"Wash your hands before holding her.

"Give me my baby back if she's crying."

@tinyheartseducation My newborn rules 🙌 If you want the exact text message I sent to family and friends about our boundaries for our baby due next month - head to the website pop in your number and I’ll send you a text so you can copy, paste / alter to suit and send 🙌 #newbornbaby #parentingtips #newparents #newmom #newdad #postpartum ♬ The Champion - Lux-Inspira

But Jurcutz was left shocked by the reaction of her mother-in-law, who disagreed with the rules.

My son's wife sent us your post and 'rules'," the message Jurcutz shared said.

"You should be ashamed for spreading information like that to keep us from connecting with our granddaughter!!!

"You've made them worried, and for what?!

"You or anyone won't stop me kissing her!

Speaking to Yahoo News, Jurcutz defended Hercules, saying that "babies are vulnerable".

"Babies have very little immunity, which means they can get sick easily and can't fight the infection, so even viruses like common colds can become very serious for babies. An innocent kiss can be deadly for babies."

Image: Nikki Jurcutz/TikTok

