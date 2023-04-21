Aussie MLB All-Star Liam Hendriks Is Officially Cancer Free

Australian MLB all-star Liam Hendriks revealed back in January he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer.

But today, the Chicago White Sox pitcher announced he is officially cancer free.

“How It Started VS How It’s Going….,” he wrote.

“REMISSION. 🙏🏻

“It’s official. I’m cancer free.🥹”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hendriks (@hendriks_31)

The 34-year-old Perth-born veteran rang the “victory bell” after his final session of chemotherapy, five months on from his initial diagnosis.

There’s currently no timeline for Hendriks to return to the ballpark, but the Aussie pitcher has the support of the entire MLB.