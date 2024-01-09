Aussie Man’s Heroic Actions Saves Woman From Floodwaters In Victoria

In Rochester, the Campaspe River has peaked lower than expected, with flood levels this time around not as bad as they were in 2022.

Residents along the Goulburn River from Seymour to Murchison have been moved to higher ground, while up to 12 properties have been inundated in Seymour.

At Elmore, a 74-year-old woman was rescued after her car was swept away in flood waters last night.

It was pure luck that a quick-thinking local man was at the same place when it happened and was able to pull her from the vehicle.

Clinging to a tree, Mitch Smith stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

Mitch told The Project that by the time he was able to make his way to the woman, she was quickly losing strength.

“She was clinging to a tree and losing strength pretty rapidly, I knew she wasn’t gonna be able to hang on for ages,” Mitch said.

After pushing her up into a tree, Mitch explained he was able to use a ratchet strap to support her and ensure she didn’t fall.

“I knew she wasn’t going to be able to support herself and I wasn’t sure if she was going to go into shock or anything else,” he said.

“I’d hope if someone was capable of doing it and it was my grandma or nan in the same situation, I would've loved it if someone would have saved them too.”