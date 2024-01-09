The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Man’s Heroic Actions Saves Woman From Floodwaters In Victoria

Aussie Man’s Heroic Actions Saves Woman From Floodwaters In Victoria

Emergency warnings remain in place across Victoria as the state faces another flood emergency.

In Rochester, the Campaspe River has peaked lower than expected, with flood levels this time around not as bad as they were in 2022.

Residents along the Goulburn River from Seymour to Murchison have been moved to higher ground, while up to 12 properties have been inundated in Seymour.

At Elmore, a 74-year-old woman was rescued after her car was swept away in flood waters last night.

It was pure luck that a quick-thinking local man was at the same place when it happened and was able to pull her from the vehicle.

Clinging to a tree, Mitch Smith stayed with her until emergency services arrived.

Mitch told The Project that by the time he was able to make his way to the woman, she was quickly losing strength. 

“She was clinging to a tree and losing strength pretty rapidly, I knew she wasn’t gonna be able to hang on for ages,” Mitch said.  

After pushing her up into a tree, Mitch explained he was able to use a ratchet strap to support her and ensure she didn’t fall.

“I knew she wasn’t going to be able to support herself and I wasn’t sure if she was going to go into shock or anything else,” he said. 

“I’d hope if someone was capable of doing it and it was my grandma or nan in the same situation, I would've loved it if someone would have saved them too.” 

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations
NEXT STORY

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations

Statements From Woolworths And Coles In Response To Price Gouging Allegations
Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

A passenger has shared their frustrations after being seated next to a woman using a flashing cable to charge her phone for the entire duration of the six hour overnight flight.
Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths Won’t Be Selling Australia Day Merchandise In 2024

Woolworths has confirmed it will not be selling Australia Day merchandise in 2024.
Citizenship Test Proving To Be Too Difficult For Aspiring Aussies

Citizenship Test Proving To Be Too Difficult For Aspiring Aussies

New data has revealed a shocking decline in the number of people passing the citizenship test, with more than 100,000 people failing in 14 months.
Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

Vegans And Vegetarians Less Likely To Contract Covid, Research Shows

A new study has found that people who follow a majority plant-based diet appear 39% less likely to contract COVID-19.