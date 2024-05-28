The location: Cooper’s Hill.

The objective: chase some cheese down a hill.

The competitors: anyone possessing mass.

Every year, the West England parish of Brockworth plays host to Britain’s most foolhardy, self-destructive event.

The brave and the bold pursue three kilos of cheese down an all-but-vertical drop, chasing glory and a wheel of Double Gloucester.

This year’s race was not without its drama, with a false start in the Women’s Downhill, and the winner of the Under-11s admitting they won’t be eating their prize.

The event is said to stretch back to at least the 1700s, but its origin is steeped in mystery and lactic acid.

One theory is that it was a pagan fertility ritual to celebrate the arrival of Spring.

Another suggests it was a way for local farmers to assert grazing rights.

The English, possibly not used to people coming over and claiming their stuff, were no doubt shocked at this year’s winners hailing from America, Germany, and – get your flags ready – Australia!

Our own G.O.A.T. cheese is Perth’s own Dylan Twiss, who was not shy in revealing the secret to his winning technique.

“I was trying to stay on my feet, then I started rolling, so I just had to go with it,” he told the BBC after his win.

So is all this just a bit of fun, or something to take super-seriously because it involves beating England?

Dylan Twiss told The Project that he felt stiff and tired, but happy and surprised that he took home the title.

Dylan said that all he thought about in the race was “every single bump and how things dont go quite how you planned it”.

“Plans go out the window, I was just having to keep track of where I was,” he said, adding that his initial plan was “to keep as relaxed as possible and try to push forward”.

The race is not for the faint-hearted, and Dylan said he was lucky to walk away with minimal injuries.

“I ended up with some stitches in my knee but nothing serious, just a bit of a flesh wound,” he said.