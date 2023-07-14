Aussie Man Tries To Snag A Date By Teasing Taylor Swift Tickets

A man has tried to take advantage of 'Swifties' in Australia by teasing the fact that he 'may' have Taylor Swift tickets as leverage to snag a date.

A screenshot of his Tinder profile shows the man in the Ticketek lounge, a relatable position many of Taylor's fans have found themselves in while searching for tickets.

The man's Tinder bio states, "Need a date for Taylor, thought I better start looking."

After the screenshot of the profile was shared to Facebook with the caption, "Not this man's way of getting a girl on Tinder," it's fair to say the man's ploy has divided public opinion.

Some have labelled the man's move 'genius'.

"Let's be honest; it's genius," one fan of Taylor's said.

"I'd risk possibly getting murdered for this," said another Swiftie.

Others have ridiculed the man's tactics, suggesting the move was 'creepy'.

Additionally, many users have pointed out that the screenshot of the Ticketek lounge doesn't necessarily indicate he actually has tickets.

"It's so cute when they think we're stupid," one woman said.

"The catch is, he doesn't actually have tickets and wants you to take him," said another user.