Aussie Man Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Push-Ups In An Hour

Lucas Helmke, 33, did an incredible 3,206 push-ups in 60 minutes, averaging about 53 per minute.

He has been training for two to three years for the feet, and each push-up had to maintain perfect form to be counted.

This meant Helmke’s body had to remain straight, with no bending at the knee or waist, and his body had to be lowered to a 90-degree angle at the elbow before returning to having straight arms.

Over the hour, only 31 per cent of his push-ups were discounted.

Helmke told Guinness World Records he plans to break at least one record a year from now on.

“This will be the first record I wish to set of a number of other push-up records,” Lucas said. “Then onto other physical records.”

Australia has a good history with this particular record, the previous holder was Aussie Daniel Scali who did 3,182 in April 2022.

Image: Guinness World Records