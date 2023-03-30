The Project

Aussie Living In America Is Shocked The US Doesn't Have Chicken Salt

Chicken salt is a beloved item that many Aussies enjoy. But one Aussie living in America was shocked to find those in the US haven't even heard of it.

An Aussie woman has taken to TikTok to share some of the culture shocks she's experienced so far after moving to the U.S..

User kiralemarshall, who goes by Kiz, recently moved to Hawaii and revealed she's already gotten some pretty weird looks after what she thought were typical requests.

The influencer's first surprising discovery was that Americans don't know about chicken salt.

"They don't have chicken salt here. Like, you get fish and chips, and they have normal salt on it," Kiz said in the video.

What's the point of getting fish and chips if it just comes with regular salt?

The now-viral video attracted hundreds of comments from Americans still confused about chicken salt.

"What in the world is chicken salt lol," one viewer wrote.

Kiz also explained that she received some weird looks after ordering a chicken burger.

"They don't call it a chicken burger, they call it a chicken sandwich," she said.

"A chicken burger from McDonald's or from anywhere with buns – that's called a chicken sandwich."

