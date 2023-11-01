Aussie Landlord Cries After Receiving Brutal Comments

Former Big Brother contestant Estelle Landy took to TikTok to vent about the struggles she was experiencing with her two rental properties.

“I’ve seen so many f****** people on here having a go because I own more than one property and say I’m ‘entitled’ and ‘read the room’ and ‘why do you Airbnb, you’re part of the problem.’”

Landy explained that only one of her properties is rented via Airbnb, while the other two properties are located in the “lowest socio-economical” areas of Gippsland in Victoria.

“I’ve been crying my f***ing eyes out all morning, because I have been pushing s**t uphill for two years, three since my mum died, with these properties,” she says in the video.

She said the combined value of the two Gippsland homes was less than $500,000, with one costing $200,000 at the time of purchase, while the other is a housing commission property she grew up in, which cost $20,000.

She explained that one tenant owes thousands of dollars in rent and bills, while the other one has “destroyed” her property.

“Tenant one in the $20,000 place hadn’t been paying my mum properly for about 10 years but she kept it from me,” Landy said.

“When she died, I took over that property.”

She then explained that she was trying to remove that tenant from the property due to the owing bills.

“Two years this tenant has been able to pay absolutely zero rent, while I have water bills, rates bill, insurance ... on this property (which) is literally falling apart.”

“I’m in a situation now where I’ve been trying to sell both properties and get them listed for two years, and I haven’t been able to because of the tenant situation.

“All the stress and anxiety and f****** grief has not been worth a f****** cent.”

But commenters had no sympathy for Landy.

“I stopped caring when she said she owns more than one property,” one person commented.

“Landlord crying on the internet? Yeah, my day got better,” another wrote.

“OMG an investment comes with a risk? No way,” another TikTok user wrote.

“There is a lack of tolerance to empathise with anyone else who is perceived to have ‘more’, which is strange because we are certainly part of the ‘hustle generation’ but we aren’t allowed to hustle too hard or we will be cut down,” Landy told news.com.au.

“I don’t know if people fully understand the costs for owners, I do not believe that the tenant should bare the cost of the owners property. I think it comes back to a fair and reasonable arrangement that is not exploitative.

“We see a lot of landlords passing on the costs directly to the tenants while not even keeping property to minimum living standards.

“The whole system needs a shake up. People are terrified, and rightfully so, of their futures because they are so uncertain with all things relating to basic living needs."