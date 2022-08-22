Aussie Kids TV Shows At All-Time Low From Screens Following Abolition Of Australian-Made Quota

Australian kid's TV on free-to-air channels has seen a fall in the amount of locally made children's programs.

The reduced volume of locally made programs has been attributed to the effective abolition of the quota by the Morrison government, which previously required a certain percentage of shows to be locally made.

The old TV standards required TV networks to broadcast a minimum of 260 hours of children's programs annually with a minimum of 130 hours of Australian preschool programs annually.

The first report by the Australian Communications and Media Authority since new TV standards came into effect in January 2021 showed the amount of locally made children's TV from the major networks.

They found the leading commercial network, Seven, screened just six and a half hours of children's TV last year, none of which was Australian-made.

Nine networks screened 47 hours of children's television, and Ten screened 40 hours.

The minister for communications, Michelle Rowland, said the figures were stark.

Consultation is now underway, with Rowland committing the government to review Australian content rules under Labor's national cultural policy.