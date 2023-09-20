The Project

Aussie Journalist Names Her Newborn Baby 'Methamphetamine Rules'

An ABC journalist has named her newborn son 'Methamphetamine Rules', in a bid to test the strength of NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.

Kirsten Drysdale recently welcomed her son into the world with her husband, Chris.

The TV presenter had been working on ABC program WTFAQ, investigating the answers to viewers' burning questions. "What can I legally name my baby?" was the question Drysdale was looking to answer this time round.

Drysdale was unable to get a straight answer from the authorities and decided to test the NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages registry.

The registry website currently states that names that are too long, include symbols or are an official title or rank, such as royal titles or political titles, are prohibited. The Registrar will not accept any baby names that they "find to be offensive or not in the public interest."

Drysdale is seen filling out the online form for her newborn baby in a preview for this week's episode. After submitting the name "Methamphetamine Rules", Drysdale turns to the camera, saying, "That was pretty straightforward, and presumably that name won't go through, so now we wait."

Five weeks later, Drysdale received the official birth certificate, listing her son's name as 'Methamphetamine Rules'.

"It got through! Methamphetamine Rules Drysdale is official! Here's his birth certificate," she says to fellow presenter Chas Licciardello. "My husband is not happy!"

"Oh my God, I can't believe it. OK, so this is definitely not what we were expecting to happen."

When asking the registry for an explanation as to why the unusual name was approved, she was told, "unfortunately it slipped through."

"We thought, what is the most outrageous name we can think of that will definitely not be accepted?" Dyrsdale told news.com.au.

"Methamphetamine Rules we thought would surely get rejected, and then when it does, we can find out what name the Registrar chooses.

"It was really just a lighthearted, curious attempt to get an answer to this question."

"I don't know how it slipped through," Drysdale said. "I'm not sure if someone was overworked, or if it was automated somewhere.

"Or possibly, maybe they thought Methamphetamine was a Greek name. They haven't really given us a clear answer."

A spokesperson for NSW Births, Deaths and Marriages said that they have upscaled its process following the ordeal. "The Registry has since strengthened its processes in response to this highly unusual event."

