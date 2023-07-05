The Project

Aussie James Webb Eats 47 Hot Dogs In 4th July Celebrations

But Champion Joey Chestnut wins the title again.

In an epic battle of gluttony at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, James Webb from Australia devoured an impressive 47 hot dogs.

Talk about an international contender making waves on American soil!

However, the legendary Joey Chestnut proved unbeatable once again, devouring a jaw-dropping 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th title. Chestnut's dominance in the world of competitive eating remains unchallenged.

The event took an unexpected turn when a storm caused a two-hour delay, testing the eaters' patience. But when the contest resumed, Chestnut showed no signs of slowing down.

He expressed his joy, saying, "I'm just happy. It's the 4th of July, I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win." It's safe to say that Chestnut knows how to turn any event into a feast.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo continued her reign as the women's champion, securing her 9th consecutive victory. Sudo devoured 39.5 hot dogs, leaving her competitors in awe. Even though she jokingly apologised for the "lower number," her skills remain unmatched.

All in all, it was a thrilling day at Coney Island, with remarkable performances from James Webb and the unstoppable duo of Chestnut and Sudo.

These eaters showcased their insatiable appetites and left the crowd in awe.

Congratulations to Joey Chestnut for his record-breaking win and to James Webb for his impressive display of eating prowess.

Until next year's hot dog extravaganza, let the champions savour their victories!

