Aussie James Webb Breaks World Record, Consuming 276 Chicken Wings In 12 Minutes

Webb competed at Highmark Stadium in New York State at the Wing It On! U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship against powerhouse eater Joey Chestnut and twice reigning champion of the competition Miki Sudo.

However, it didn’t deter the Sydneysider from blowing his competition away and eating 276 chicken wings in 12 minutes.

That’s pretty much a wing every 2.6 seconds, or 23 a minute.

Webb said after the contest, “If you told me this yesterday, I would have laughed in your face. I’m so shocked right now.’’

“I’m from Australia, man, I just make it up as I go along.

“I was just trying to clean the bones as best as I could. I know that I’m not as fast as [Chestnut and Sudo], but if they weigh leftovers and there’s less chicken, I have a chance. I guess my style works.”

Chestnut finished second in the competition, finishing 240 wings in the same period.