The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie James Webb Breaks World Record, Consuming 276 Chicken Wings In 12 Minutes

Aussie James Webb Breaks World Record, Consuming 276 Chicken Wings In 12 Minutes

Aussie competitive eater James Webb is officially the newest World Record Holder.

Webb competed at Highmark Stadium in New York State at the Wing It On! U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship against powerhouse eater Joey Chestnut and twice reigning champion of the competition Miki Sudo.

However, it didn’t deter the Sydneysider from blowing his competition away and eating 276 chicken wings in 12 minutes.

That’s pretty much a wing every 2.6 seconds, or 23 a minute.

Webb said after the contest, “If you told me this yesterday, I would have laughed in your face. I’m so shocked right now.’’

“I’m from Australia, man, I just make it up as I go along.

“I was just trying to clean the bones as best as I could. I know that I’m not as fast as [Chestnut and Sudo], but if they weigh leftovers and there’s less chicken, I have a chance. I guess my style works.”

Chestnut finished second in the competition, finishing 240 wings in the same period.

Robert Irwin Shocks The Nation As He Tries Coffee The First Time Aged 19
NEXT STORY

Robert Irwin Shocks The Nation As He Tries Coffee The First Time Aged 19

Advertisement

Related Articles

Robert Irwin Shocks The Nation As He Tries Coffee The First Time Aged 19

Robert Irwin Shocks The Nation As He Tries Coffee The First Time Aged 19

Australia’s golden boy told his fans on social media that he’s never had a cup of coffee, and it has turned their whole world upside down.
Waitress Left Shocking Message By Customer Who Refused To Tip

Waitress Left Shocking Message By Customer Who Refused To Tip

A U.S. waitress was left stunned after, instead of receiving a customary tip, she was dealt an abrupt warning not to back off the customer’s hubby.
New Research Shows Malta Is the Most Body-confident Nation In The World

New Research Shows Malta Is the Most Body-confident Nation In The World

Known for its beautiful architecture and breathtaking landscape, the people of Malta are equally as pleased with their own aesthetic as they top the survey as the most body-confident nation in the world.
New Research Shows Vaping Can Cause Testicles To Shrink And Sperm Counts To Plummet

New Research Shows Vaping Can Cause Testicles To Shrink And Sperm Counts To Plummet

Scientists have discovered that using e-cigarettes can reduce the size of testicles, lower sex drive and reduce sperm count.
Bagel Brand Offering Free Bagels For A Year To Anyone Who Can Prove They Are Slightly French

Bagel Brand Offering Free Bagels For A Year To Anyone Who Can Prove They Are Slightly French

A Kiwi bagel brand is offering free D.N.A tests for Aussies to find out how French they really are, with participants having the chance to win a year’s supply of free brioche bagels.