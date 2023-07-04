Aussie Households Given Small Relief As RBA Holds Interest Rates At 4.1%

The Project

Aussie homeowners and borrowers have gotten some much-needed relief after the Reserve Bank held interest rates at 4.1%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 4.10 per cent.

But the RBA has warned we’re not out of the woods yet, saying further tightening may be required.

When asked why the RBA may be putting the rates on hold, former RBA Economist Callum Pickering told The Project “The main reason is simply because that monetary policy is beginning to work.”

“After 12 months [and] a tonne of mortgage pain, the economy is finally doing what the RBA wants it to do.

“We’ve seen inflation come down to 5.6%, still too high, but certainly much better than the 7% rate we had earlier this year.

“We’re seeing some wobbles in the retail sector as well, with households beginning to change their behaviour in response to higher rates and cost of living pressure.”

Mortgage stress is also at its highest levels in 15 years following the RBA's 11 rate hikes this year.

Pickering said that homeowners that may be struggling with the rate hikes should be careful with what they wish for because if rate cuts are delivered this year or next year, “there’s an awfully good chance that something has gone terribly wrong in the economy.”

“Because of course, we cut rates when the economy is doing pretty poorly. And right now, we have a pretty strong economy, which is why we’re raising rates.

“But if it [were] to shift really quickly and we had to cut rates quite suddenly, we’d be looking at something like a downturn or recession.

“So while mortgage relief would be welcome by a lot of people, it certainly comes with a bit of a caveat in regards to a downturn or recession.”

