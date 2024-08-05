Aussie High Jumper Wins Fans Hearts With Adorable Notebook Habit

The adorable ritual became famous at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won a silver medal in the high jump.

The 25-year-old devout Christian prays before every attempt at jumping, explaining that she jumps with “joy for Jesus.”

After each jump, she gives herself a score out of 10 in her notebook, which she has previously called her “little book of gold.”

Speaking to Nine, Olyslagers explained that she didn’t understand why her habit went so viral.

“But it's my sports training diary and I think that's just like Athletics 101,” she told Nine.

“Just write down what you did for training each day. But I just went one step further and said, okay, but what did I learn and what felt good and what do I need to change?”

She recounted her experience at the Tokyo Games, saying it was hard to stay focused during the two-hour and 45-minute long wait.

“So I had this book full of inspiration as well as these lessons I learned. I could just almost write a letter to myself in the future to say, hey you're at the Olympic Games but remember this and I could look at it.

“So it was like this beautiful moment that I could bring the journal with me in those competitions, and write down exactly what I was feeling in the moment that I can reflect on later.

“Originally I was doing it because I thought no one else would see it. And then the next thing you know your little scribbles are in the headlines. It was never really intended for that.”

Olyslagers reckons the women's high jump produced the "perfect podium" in Paris after she and Eleanor Patterson became the first two Australians to medal in the same Olympic track and field event in 68 years.

New world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh was a deserving gold medallist, but Olyslagers pushed the great Ukrainian all the way on Sunday night with a clutch final clearance at 2m.

Mahuchikh claimed the gold on countback after neither jumper could get over at 2.02m. The bronze was shared between Patterson and another Ukrainian, Iryna Gerashchenko, at 1.95m, also on countback.

The four athletes from the two nations who have dominated the women's high jump in recent years then celebrated together on the mat.

"(The Ukrainians) have been on the journey for such a long time and they're dear friends, they're not just competitors," said Olsylagers, 27, who has now won back-to-back Olympic silvers.

"Especially Iryna and Eleanor to have shared the bronze medal; both of them at the Olympics Games last time they got fourth and fifth, both of them narrowly missing out on these big things.

"It was really beautiful.

"In my head, the perfect podium, tonight was it with the four of us sharing it together.

"But of course, you want the Australian anthem and that means I'm just going to have to work harder for Los Angeles (in 2028)."