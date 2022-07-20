Aussie High Jumper Eleanor Patterson Wins Gold At World Athletics Championships

The world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon are currently on, and Aussie Eleanor Patterson has taken out the gold, equaling the national record of 2.02 metres.

This makes Patterson the first Australian woman to ever win a high jump gold at a world championship or Olympics.

Her jump was bettered by two centimetres her previous personal best, which she set while winning silver at the indoor world championships in March.

Patterson and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh who came second, were the only athletes to clear 2.02m. The Australian achieved it with her first jump, while the Ukrainian needed two attempts.

"It's crazy, [jumping] 2.02, I don't know what happened," Patterson said.

"So many girls went two metres it was a phenomenal performance from everyone. I'm so thrilled to clear 2.02.”