Aussie Golfer Minjee Lee Claims Historic U.S Open Win

Minjee Lee has become part of an exclusive trio club, being the third woman ever to win the US golf open on Monday.

The 26-year-old ruthlessly converted a three-stroke, 54-hole lead into the win.

She is the first female to win the US golf open since 2001, when her idol Karrie Webb, went back-to-back in 2001, with the latter victory also coming at Pine Needles.

Lee will take home the biggest individual money prize in women’s golf of $1.8 million (A$2.5m) following her impressive victory.

“I’m speechless, I can’t believe it right now,” Lee said after the round.

“It’s just super, super special and such a great honour. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl; it’s the one that I’ve always wanted to win.

“Now I’ve done it, and it just feels amazing.”