The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Golfer Minjee Lee Claims Historic U.S Open Win

Aussie Golfer Minjee Lee Claims Historic U.S Open Win

Minjee Lee becomes the third Australian to win US women’s open with a massive four-shot win on Monday.

Minjee Lee has become part of an exclusive trio club, being the third woman ever to win the US golf open on Monday.

The 26-year-old ruthlessly converted a three-stroke, 54-hole lead into the win. 

She is the first female to win the US golf open since 2001, when her idol Karrie Webb, went back-to-back in 2001, with the latter victory also coming at Pine Needles.

Lee will take home the biggest individual money prize in women’s golf of $1.8 million (A$2.5m) following her impressive victory.

“I’m speechless, I can’t believe it right now,” Lee said after the round.

“It’s just super, super special and such a great honour. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl; it’s the one that I’ve always wanted to win.

“Now I’ve done it, and it just feels amazing.”

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.