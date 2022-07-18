The Project

Aussie Golfer Cameron Smith Claims Historic Win At The 150th British Open

Cam Smith has produced one of the greatest rounds of golf to win the 150th British Open, his first golf major.

It’s been 29 years since an Australian golfer has won the Open Championship, but after a stunning final round at St Andrews, Cameron Smith now becomes the fifth Australian to do so. 

 

The world number six started his final round four shots behind leaders crowd favourite Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, but shot an incredible final round of 64 to match the open record of 20-under-par. 

 

 

"What a week. I'm going to fall apart here I know," a tearful Smith said after lifting the trophy. 

 

"All the hard work we've done over the last couple of years has really started to pay off, and this one definitely makes it worth it. 

 

"I had a lot of support out there, especially the Aussie guys. You kept me going out there. This one's for Aus." 

 

The historic win marks a significant breakthrough in the humble Queenslander’s career, who was overcome with emotion. 

 

"To look at these names on this trophy, and then add mine is unreal. I'm lost for words," he said. 

 

"I'm definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing, that's for sure." 

 

McIlroy’s steady start to the day saw him with a two-shot lead over the field, but Smith took matters into his own hands to flip the script. 

 

The Aussie made five straight birdies from the 10th to 14th holes to suddenly sit alone at the top of the leader board. 

 

His ultimate test came on the famous Road Hole at the 17th. 

 

Smith left his shot in an unfortunate position short of the green, with a precarious hill and bunker in between him and the hole, arguably golf’s most famous patch of sand. 

 

If he played the next shot too cautiously, he could end up at -18 with those behind him poised to jump up the leader board. 

 

With nerves of steel, Smith played an expertly weighted putt to centre the ball on the green before sinking the most important par putt of his career. 

 

 

 

"I was just trying to get it on the green and give myself a look," Smith said of his par at 17. 

 

"The putter felt good all day so I knew if I could get it within 15-20 feet, I was a chance, so I was lucky to get away with a four there." 

 

Smith then closed with one final birdie to finish the tournament at 20-under, the equal lowest final round at the historic Old Course. 

