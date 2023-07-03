The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Freaks Out After Accidentally Spending $10,000 On Taylor Swift Tickets In Moment Of Presale Madness

Aussie Freaks Out After Accidentally Spending $10,000 On Taylor Swift Tickets In Moment Of Presale Madness

An Australian TikToker has revealed she accidentally spent $10,000 on Taylor Swift tickets.

Georgia Rose, @__georose on TikTok, shared how it happened and even jokingly said it was because she was a “moron”.

“So my younger sister and I are huge Swifties. I was kind of going back and forth for a while about spending $900 or $1200 on a concert ticket,” she said in the video.

“In the end, I was like, you know what, I was there for ‘Debut’, so it was really a no-brainer for me.

Speaking about the Amex presale, Georgia said, “You know it was a crazy morning”.

“I had four windows open; I was not expecting to get tickets in any of them,” she said.

“10.04am comes around, and tickets ended up showing up in all of them.”

“So I was assessing my tickets, and the Ticketek timer is counting down, it gets to two minutes and I was like ‘Okay, I'm going to go with those tickets.”

@__georose Replying to @Aelin I d!ed dead 🫠 #taylorswiftaustralia #erastourtickets #amexpresale #thegreatwartaylorswift ♬ karma sped up - julianna! 🪩💐💌

Georgia said she closed out of all the other windows with tickets and hadn’t signed into her Ticketek account yet, but this is where the trouble began.

“We were only going for two tickets, and that’s what I thought I had in my cart,” she said.

After she had filled in her details and clicked purchase, it was as the payment was processing that Georgia noticed the $10,000 total.

“I froze. My heart literally stopped,” she said.

After getting a call from her Dad about the charge on the Amex call, there is good news.

Georgia said she’ll be selling her spare tickets to family and friends that missed out for face value.

Image: TikTok/@__georose/Getty

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important
NEXT STORY

Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

    Why NAIDOC Week Is So Important

    First Nations community leaders were honoured at the National NAIDOC Week Awards on the weekend, with some using the platform to advocate for the Voice to Parliament.
    Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

    Australians Warned Not To Travel To France As Riots Continue

    Australians have been warned not to travel to France as chaos reigns on the streets of Paris. The city has endured violent riots since the police killing of a 17-year-old boy last week.
    Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

    Kim Kardashian Slammed For Shutting Down Licensing Office

    Kim Kardashian shut down a licensing office and brought her hair and makeup team to ensure she got the perfect driver's license photo.
    Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

    Doctor Explains Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

    A doctor has warned against peeing in the shower, explaining the habit could train your body to want to pee every time you hear running water.
    Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

    Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

    Budget airline Ryanair has mocked a fellow passenger on Twitter after they complained the plane didn't have enough legroom.