Aussie Freaks Out After Accidentally Spending $10,000 On Taylor Swift Tickets In Moment Of Presale Madness

Georgia Rose, @__georose on TikTok, shared how it happened and even jokingly said it was because she was a “moron”.

“So my younger sister and I are huge Swifties. I was kind of going back and forth for a while about spending $900 or $1200 on a concert ticket,” she said in the video.

“In the end, I was like, you know what, I was there for ‘Debut’, so it was really a no-brainer for me.

Speaking about the Amex presale, Georgia said, “You know it was a crazy morning”.

“I had four windows open; I was not expecting to get tickets in any of them,” she said.

“10.04am comes around, and tickets ended up showing up in all of them.”

“So I was assessing my tickets, and the Ticketek timer is counting down, it gets to two minutes and I was like ‘Okay, I'm going to go with those tickets.”

Georgia said she closed out of all the other windows with tickets and hadn’t signed into her Ticketek account yet, but this is where the trouble began.

“We were only going for two tickets, and that’s what I thought I had in my cart,” she said.

After she had filled in her details and clicked purchase, it was as the payment was processing that Georgia noticed the $10,000 total.

“I froze. My heart literally stopped,” she said.

After getting a call from her Dad about the charge on the Amex call, there is good news.

Georgia said she’ll be selling her spare tickets to family and friends that missed out for face value.

Image: TikTok/@__georose/Getty