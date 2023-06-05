The Project

Aussie Football Manager Ange Postecoglou Is Set To Become Tottenham Hotspur's New Boss

According to reports, Ange Postecoglou is set to become the new boss at Tottenham Hotspur.

A deal to bring the Aussie manager to Spurs is expected to be completed soon after weeks of speculation.

Spurs have been on the hunt for a new manager since Antonio Conte left in March, with two interim managers taking over to see out the season, which ended with Tottenham in 8th spot and missing out on European competitions next season.

In the race to the manager's position, Spurs have looked at Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Arne Slot, but Ange Postecoglou has emerged as the favourite in recent weeks.

Postecoglou has just won back-to-back Scottish Premier League titles with Celtic, as well as taking out the domestic treble this season, including the League Cup and the Scottish Cup.

During victory celebrations on Saturday, Ange didn't give any sign of where his future may lie to Celtic fans, who have fallen in love with the Aussie manager.

"I am going to be a bit selfish here, not just for myself but my family and people around me; we have all worked really hard to enjoy this moment," he told the BBC.

"As disappointing as that may be for people, that is what I am going to do. We have worked too hard as players and managers.

"If I again start talking about things right now that aren't really important to me and those around me, so I am just enjoying this and will do for as long as I can before people drag me away to talk about other things."

