The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

This year's Australian Eurovision Song Contest entrant Danny Estrin has revealed his band Voyager are postponing their European tour following his cancer diagnosis.

Five-piece Perth rockers Voyager, who came ninth in Liverpool in May, had been due to perform five United Kingdom dates next month.

Shows at the Club Academy in Manchester, Glasgow's Slay and Liverpool's O2 Academy 2 and two dates at London's The Dome between October 20 and October 25 will now not go ahead until next year.

In an Instagram post from Voyager, Estrin said: "Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I've been diagnosed with cancer that requires immediate treatment.

"I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we've had.

"I am on strict doctor's orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so we can be on stage again as soon as possible.

"This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand."

He said the tour will be rescheduled to October 2024 and fans can get a refund if they want one.

Estrin added he will perform a last show during the America's Cup Event in Fremantle, WA on Sunday before his treatment.

He also said: "In the coming weeks I will focus on my health and family and ask that everyone please respect our privacy. I truly value and appreciate everyone's support and understanding during this time

"I'm surrounded by my incredible bandmates and team who are navigating all things Voyager whilst I am out of action.

"Love, your fierce friend Danny!"

Estrin did not specify his type of cancer.

AAP with The Project. 

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue
NEXT STORY

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

A woman has taken to TikTok to share the unusual pregnancy symptom where she seems to be leaking blue and changing the colour of surfaces.
India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's leader said India might have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's leader said India might have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
WWE Is Coming Down Under For Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Is Coming Down Under For Elimination Chamber 2024

Get ready to rumble because WWE is heading down under, bringing its 2024 Elimination Chamber to Perth’s Optus Stadium.
Australia To Hold A World-First 'Swiftposium' To Study Impact Of Taylor Swift

Australia To Hold A World-First 'Swiftposium' To Study Impact Of Taylor Swift

Several Australian universities are joining together to hold a world-first international academic symposium on the impact of Taylor Swift.