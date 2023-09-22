Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Five-piece Perth rockers Voyager, who came ninth in Liverpool in May, had been due to perform five United Kingdom dates next month.

Shows at the Club Academy in Manchester, Glasgow's Slay and Liverpool's O2 Academy 2 and two dates at London's The Dome between October 20 and October 25 will now not go ahead until next year.

In an Instagram post from Voyager, Estrin said: "Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I've been diagnosed with cancer that requires immediate treatment.

"I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we've had.

"I am on strict doctor's orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so we can be on stage again as soon as possible.

"This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand."

He said the tour will be rescheduled to October 2024 and fans can get a refund if they want one.

Estrin added he will perform a last show during the America's Cup Event in Fremantle, WA on Sunday before his treatment.

He also said: "In the coming weeks I will focus on my health and family and ask that everyone please respect our privacy. I truly value and appreciate everyone's support and understanding during this time

"I'm surrounded by my incredible bandmates and team who are navigating all things Voyager whilst I am out of action.

"Love, your fierce friend Danny!"

Estrin did not specify his type of cancer.

AAP with The Project.