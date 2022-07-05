The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Aussie Employees At A Marketing Firm Were Taken On An All-Expenses Paid Work Trip To Bali

Aussie Employees At A Marketing Firm Were Taken On An All-Expenses Paid Work Trip To Bali

Employees claim they 'struck gold' after their boss took them on an all-expenses paid "working holiday" with cocktails by the pool.

For an indulgent 14 days, the employees could sit back and relax in an Ubud villa, poolside with cocktails. 

With trips to waterfalls, snorkelling and team-building exercises like quad biking and hiking, the holiday was documented on the company's social media page. 

So what was the reason for the trip? Katya Vakulenko, the big-hearted boss of Sydney-based Soup Agency, told The Sun UK, that the trip was aimed at raising morale.

She explained: "I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, both inside and outside of working hours.

"Covid-19 taught us that there are new ways of working, and essentially, we can work from anywhere. So we decided to really take that to the next level."

The team were still working Monday to Friday from the villa, albeit by the pool and perhaps with a mocktail in hand.

"It was definitely an experience in life that I won't forget," she said.

And apparently, the agency has already started planning their next "working holiday" - this time to Europe.

So what do you think? 

"Sounds like a never-ending work Christmas party" stated someone here in The Project office; what a grinch!

First Hangover Prevention Pill Goes On Sale In The UK
NEXT STORY

First Hangover Prevention Pill Goes On Sale In The UK

Advertisement

Related Articles

First Hangover Prevention Pill Goes On Sale In The UK

First Hangover Prevention Pill Goes On Sale In The UK

Forget the hair of the dog or drinking less; all our hangover prayers have been answered.
Internet Puzzled Over Perfectly Camouflaged Cat, But Where Is It?

Internet Puzzled Over Perfectly Camouflaged Cat, But Where Is It?

A picture shared to Twitter has gone viral after a cat is hidden somewhere in the image.
Kyrgios Grilled On Dress Code Violation After Wimbledon Win

Kyrgios Grilled On Dress Code Violation After Wimbledon Win

According to Kyrgios “any publicity is good publicity” as he is questioned on Wimbledon dress code violation.
Fourth Covid Vaccine Being Considered By ATAGI To Combat Rising Infection Numbers

Fourth Covid Vaccine Being Considered By ATAGI To Combat Rising Infection Numbers

A fourth Covid vaccination is being considered by health experts to combat the country's rising infection rates.
Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

Airports Warn Of Ongoing Delays Due To Trifecta Of Issues

Travellers are being warned airport delays will continue across the country.