Aussie Employees At A Marketing Firm Were Taken On An All-Expenses Paid Work Trip To Bali

For an indulgent 14 days, the employees could sit back and relax in an Ubud villa, poolside with cocktails.

With trips to waterfalls, snorkelling and team-building exercises like quad biking and hiking, the holiday was documented on the company's social media page.

So what was the reason for the trip? Katya Vakulenko, the big-hearted boss of Sydney-based Soup Agency, told The Sun UK, that the trip was aimed at raising morale.

She explained: "I think it's important for workplaces to all work together as a team, both inside and outside of working hours.

"Covid-19 taught us that there are new ways of working, and essentially, we can work from anywhere. So we decided to really take that to the next level."

The team were still working Monday to Friday from the villa, albeit by the pool and perhaps with a mocktail in hand.

"It was definitely an experience in life that I won't forget," she said.

And apparently, the agency has already started planning their next "working holiday" - this time to Europe.

