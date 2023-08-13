The Project

Aussie Dessert Has The Internet Arguing Over What The Best Way To Serve It Is

Aussies have been arguing over what is the best way to have this ‘God-tier’ dessert, Milo and ice-cream.

Taking to the popular ‘r/Australia’ thread on Reddit, user DamienMcC27 explained how much he loved Milo.

“I'm a grown man and I love this malt stuff. Have done my whole life. Almost as much as I love beer and whisky,” he said. 

“An acquaintance told me they hadn't had [one] since they were a kid and that I was weird for loving it so much.”

He then reached out to the internet to see who is the weird one in this situation, “Is it that weird? Surely, I think not.”

He added, “PS: Vanilla ice cream suffocating on Milo is god-tier dessert. Better than a pav.”

And you know exactly what this tastes like. Creamy vanilla ice cream contrasted with the crumbly, malty-goodness of Milo for the perfect pairing. 

“Yesss, Milo on vanilla ice cream. Used to love Milo McFlurries too - feels like a lifetime ago since we had ‘em,” one user commented. 

“Definitely with you on the ‘vanilla ice cream suffocating on Milo” - this dessert and that description: 5 stars,” another said. 

In a follow-up post, Damien posted a photo of the delicious dessert, with many commenting on how they prepare the icy confectionary. 

One user suggested eating the first layer of Milo and ice-cream, only to “add another round of Milo” and repeat the steps until the ice cream is finished. 

“Add a bit of Ice Magic if you want to be extra fancy,” another added. 

“It’s no God tier until u slightly melt it, mix it around into a ice cream - milo paste and then eat it,” another suggested. I think that’s actually called ice cream soup, please get it right, sir. 

Well, I’m off to go get some Milo and ice cream now. 

