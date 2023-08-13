Aussie Dessert Has The Internet Arguing Over What The Best Way To Serve It Is

Taking to the popular ‘r/Australia’ thread on Reddit, user DamienMcC27 explained how much he loved Milo.

“I'm a grown man and I love this malt stuff. Have done my whole life. Almost as much as I love beer and whisky,” he said.

“An acquaintance told me they hadn't had [one] since they were a kid and that I was weird for loving it so much.”

He then reached out to the internet to see who is the weird one in this situation, “Is it that weird? Surely, I think not.”

He added, “PS: Vanilla ice cream suffocating on Milo is god-tier dessert. Better than a pav.”

And you know exactly what this tastes like. Creamy vanilla ice cream contrasted with the crumbly, malty-goodness of Milo for the perfect pairing.

“Yesss, Milo on vanilla ice cream. Used to love Milo McFlurries too - feels like a lifetime ago since we had ‘em,” one user commented.

“Definitely with you on the ‘vanilla ice cream suffocating on Milo” - this dessert and that description: 5 stars,” another said.

In a follow-up post, Damien posted a photo of the delicious dessert, with many commenting on how they prepare the icy confectionary.

One user suggested eating the first layer of Milo and ice-cream, only to “add another round of Milo” and repeat the steps until the ice cream is finished.

“Add a bit of Ice Magic if you want to be extra fancy,” another added.

“It’s no God tier until u slightly melt it, mix it around into a ice cream - milo paste and then eat it,” another suggested. I think that’s actually called ice cream soup, please get it right, sir.

Well, I’m off to go get some Milo and ice cream now.