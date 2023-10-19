Aussie Customers To Be Stung By Netflix Price Hike, Could Cost Some $72 Extra A Year

The streaming giant confirmed it will be axing its basic plan, currently $10.99 a month in Australia, after successfully removing the plan in the US, UK, Canada and Italy.

Without the basic plan, the cheapest ad-free option for Aussie viewers will be the $16.99 a month standard plan, adding up to an extra $72 a year.

The cheaper standard with adverts plan comes in at $6.99 a month, with the changes set to come into effect from Monday the 23rd of October.

Netflix Australia confirmed changes to News.com.au, with a spokesperson saying “From 23 October, we’re updating our plans in Germany, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Australia and Brazil so that new members, rejoiners, and existing members looking to switch plans, will have the choice of our Ads plan, as well as our ads free Standard and Premium plans.”

“Nothing will change for members currently on the Basic plan at this time,” the spokesperson added.

It follows a crackdown on password sharing in May, which resulted in a fall in Australian subscribers for the first time since 2015.