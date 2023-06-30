The Project

Aussie Cricketer Steve Smith Inspiration Behind Rusty the Red Kelpie

Rusty the Red Kelpie is the latest character to feature in the animated series Bluey, and it turns out Aussie cricketer Steve Smith is the reason behind his creation.

Making his mark in the animated world of Bluey as Rusty the Red Kelpie, both Smith and Rusty share a passion for cricket and their love for backyard cricket, where they perfected their craft.

Similarly to Smith, Rusty honed his skills on the pothole pitch just as Smith used to practice with his father in the backyard of his home in Sydney.

A standout moment from the Bluey episode saw Rusty perfecting his cut shot, aiming his bat at a wooden panel near the kitchen without hitting his mother.

Bluey creator Joe Brumm explained that the backyard cricket scene was inspired by a story about football coaches praising athletes who played on unconventional fields rather than structured training programs.

"That and Wayne Gretzky's upbringing weirdly were big inspirations for the episode. It also draws on Bradman's history. In fact, the pitch that Tiny plays on was based visually on Bradman's first one," Brumm told News Corp.

"Cricket worked its way into every corner of my life as a kid. It was just always there. The episode uses cricket, of course, but it's representative of whatever sport it is you had growing up that united your family and friends."

